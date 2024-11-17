"I'll retire from politics if PM Modi proves his allegations against Congress in Karnataka": CM Siddaramaiah

SOLAPUR: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his allegations that the Congress government "looted" people in the state and used the money for the poll campaign in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Solapur on Saturday, CM Siddaramaiah dared the Prime Minister to prove his allegations and vowed to retire from politics if they're proven right.

CM Siddaramaiah campaigned for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Solapur on Saturday in the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 20.

Siddaramaiah dubbed the remarks as "blatant lies" and dared the Prime Minister to take up the challenge.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes, tells blatant lies, and leaves. If he can prove his allegations, I will announce my retirement from politics. Why doesn't Modi accept my challenge? What is he afraid of?" CM Siddaramaiah asked.

"PM Modi claims that welfare guarantees will ruin the economy, yet the BJP has announced similar guarantees during elections in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Why does the Prime Minister resort to such blatant lies? The Modi government, however, has shown where its priorities lie. It waived Rs 16 lakh crore of loans for the wealthy while failing to waive even a rupee for farmers," he added.