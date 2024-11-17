‘Kaala’ row: Dy CM Shivakumar hints at disciplinary action against Minister Zameer

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Saturday hinted at taking disciplinary action against Housing, Minority Welfare and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for his ‘racist’ remarks on Union Minister and state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “What Zameer said was wrong. I am saying this as the party’s state unit chief. I told him to rectify his mistakes. He has apologised.”

In the run-up to the bypolls in Channapatna, Zameer had allegedly addressed Kumaraswamy as “kaala” and “Kaalia” (dark-skinned person). He had also reportedly said that he will buy the Gowda family by raising funds from the Muslim community.

“Zameer attacking Kumaraswamy is a personal issue. But Zameer should not have spoken like that, taking the colour and also the assets (of buying the Gowda family). I am saying this as a party president that Zameer’s statement is wrong. Zameer should not have gone to that extent. Personally, I have advised him to rectify his mistakes, and he has apologised. But I cannot reveal what disciplinary action would be taken against him. We are going to correct him,” Shivakumar said, adding that Zameer should not have made such remarks even out of affection as claimed by him.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s younger brother and former Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh said that Zameer might have addressed Kumaraswamy that way out of affection, as the duo was very close in the past when Zameer was in the JDS.

KPCC vice president ARM Hussain on Friday had written to Shivakumar seeking disciplinary action against Zameer. “It is clear from the fact that Zameer’s statement during the Channapatna bypolls certainly made a dent on the party. For the party’s setback, Zameer has to pay the price. Since he has lost political maturity, the party shouldn't project him as a mainstream leader,” Hussain added.

Meanwhile, Channapatna Congress candidate CP Yogeeshwara felt that Zameer’s statement might have an adverse impact on the results of the Channapatna bypolls and that it could be a photo finish.Yogeshwara, who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress, locked horns with Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda.