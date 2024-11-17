Karnataka Minister Zameer slams 'U-Turn' Kumaraswamy, accuses him of buying Muslim votes

MANGALURU: Housing, Waqf, and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday accused Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy of buying Muslim community votes even after stating that he does not require their votes.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Zameer said, “Kumaraswamy had asked whether those working in scrap shops and puncture repair shops would buy Deve Gowda’s family. I did not say that I would purchase the Gowda family. Kumaraswamy had said that he does not need Muslim votes and that he will not go to them seeking votes. Then, why is he wooing them? Kumaraswamy said Muslims work in scrap shops, and puncture shops, and engage in welding work and spoke lightly about the community. Yes, our community is in poverty, they are daily wagers. If so, why are you seeking their votes?” Zameer asked Kumaraswamy.

On Channapatna Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara’s recent remarks that it could be a photo finish in the constituency when the results are declared, Zameer said that the former will win by a margin of 18,000 to 20,000 votes.

Zameer further took a dig at HDK and called him ‘U-turn Kumaraswamy.’ “We speak only the truth. I had commented (kariya) against Kumaraswamy and not against the Vokkaliga community. I have great respect for Vokkaligas. I did not join JDS with Kumaraswamy. I was in Congress before joining the JDS. The reason I joined JDS is Adi Chunchanagiri Swamiji. Swamiji sent me to the party. I grew up in the Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt. Even now I spend Saturdays at the Mutt. Kunmaraswamy knows about it, you can ask him,” the minister said.

On Lokayukta serving him a notice, Zameer said, “I came to know about it only through media. There is a case in Lokayukta. Notice has to be issued, and it’s routine. The Directorate of Enforcement had forwarded the case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and now it is being investigated by the Lokayukta. It is a case of disproportionate assets. If a notice is served, I will have to appear before the Lokayukta,” he said.