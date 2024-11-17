KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana files another complaint against Snehamayi Krishna

MYSURU: Just four days after filing a case against RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna in Devaraja police station, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana has filed another complaint against him with the Lakshmipuram police station. He urged the police to register an FIR under the Goonda Act and arrest him.

Krishna is one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA scam. In the complaint, Lakshmana stated that there are 17 criminal cases registered against Krishna in various police stations in Mysuru city.

Krishna is a habitual offender as per police records, Lakshmana said. “Krishna applied for 110 RTI applications in 2022-23 in various departments and has collected documents. He had also created fake documents using fake seals and whiteners and threatened people over property issues. But police have failed to initiate any action against him for the past 10 years. Due to his torture, a woman living in the Kuvempunagar police station limits had committed suicide,” the complaint read.

On July 16, two persons who claimed themselves as associates of Krishna had approached Lakshmana and demanded a huge amount with regard to the MUDA case, the complaint added. When he refused the demand, Krishna lodged cases in various police stations against Lakshmana and also made false allegations on his Facebook account.

As there is a threat to his life from Krishna, the police must book a case under the Goonda Act and send the RTI activist to jail, Lakshmana stated in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna has filed a counter-complaint against Lakshmana at the city police commissioner's office and demanded legal action against the Congress leader.

In the complaint to the city police commissioner, Krishna had stated that Lakshmana had lodged false complaints against him in the police stations.