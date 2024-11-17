Waqf row BJP teams to visit districts, stage protest in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has constituted three teams consisting of senior leaders to visit all districts to interact with people aggrieved with the Waqf Board claims over their lands.

Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy are heading the teams consisting of Union Ministers from the state, former CMs DV Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, and several other leaders.

State BJP General Secretary Preetham Gowda said each team would visit 8-10 districts each, starting from the first week of December. The problems faced by people will be discussed during the Winter Session in Belagavi. He said that the BJP will also organise a protest attended by around 50,000 people during the session. The BJP leader said the state president has also constituted a five-member team, consisting of an advocate in all districts to help people fight their cases.

Gowda said there are no differences within the party. Basangouda Patil Yatnal is a senior leader and he is also part of the teams that would visit the districts, he said. The party MLAs, MPs, and former MLAs and MPs will be part of the protests and there is no question of leaving anyone out, he said.

Protest on Nov 21 &22

The BJP leader said the party leaders will stage protest demonstrations in front of the Deputy Commissioners offices in districts on November 21 and 22. They would meet aggrieved people, he said.