92-yr-old is the driving force behind opening first post office in Bengaluru's Kudlu

BENGALURU: Monday will mark a red-letter day for Kudlu, with the opening of the first post office in the area, a residential locality in Bommanahalli constituency. A resident of Silver Country Road,V Janakiraman, a 92-year-old nonagenarian was the sole driving force behind the initiative.

In 2022, he met LK Dash, Postmaster General of Bengaluru HQ Region, and pressed on the need for such an amenity in. Janakiraman, a retired Chief Electrical Engineer from the Southern Railway Zone, told TNIE, “This is a largely residential area with many senior citizens residing here. The nearest post office is 8 kilometres away in the heart of Bommanahalli and many senior citizens have savings accounts in the post office and use them frequently. Travelling so far was such a big inconvenience for the elderly,” he said.

Referring to his friend and senior citizen Tapan Mukherjee, who resides in a block nearby, he explained the difficulties of not having a post office in the vicinity. Tapan’s struggles encouraged Janakiraman to take immediate action. “I visited the PMG office and met Dash, who was very receptive to the idea. Within a month, he ensured a post box in the area as we did not have that too. Within 19 months, a full-fledged post office is set to open in our area,” he said.

The new PO will be located at Vastu Enclave. The senior citizen said, “It is fantastic to know that the first PO will be opened soon. It will be 1.5 km from my residence. However, I am still fit and will be able to walk the distance.” He adds that the venue chosen is a rented facility in a commercial locality.