BDA land goes under hammer, 19 acres fetch Rs 630 crore

BENGALURU: At a recent e-auction held by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), two land parcels totalling 19 acres in Konnadaspura, went under the hammer for Rs 630 crore -- a whopping 250 per cent above the guidance value for the area.

In another development, BDA decided not to go in for the across-the-table sale of its villas, priced at Rs 1 crore and above, at Hunnigere in Dasanapura hobli, due to overwhelming demand from the public, and will e-auction them.

A senior official said one of the land parcels measured 11 acres, while the other plot is 8 acres. “The guidance value here is just Rs 3,000 per sqft. At our auction on October 30, we fixed the base price at Rs 6,500 per square feet. We got a good response, with bidder Ananthay Properties quoting Rs 7,500 per sqft. This is 2.5 times the market value and is a crucial source of income for the BDA. We can utilise the money to complete our infrastructure projects,” he said. The developer has already paid 25% of the sum and the remaining would be paid shortly, he added.

It is a big plus for BDA, another official said. “Generally, we develop sites into layouts and then sell them to the public. In such instances, we get only 55% of the revenue as the remainder goes into developing the layout, with the required infrastructure. The revenue from direct auction of sites is 100 per cent,” he explained.