Coconut-pluckers to driverless tractors, Krishi Mela in Bengaluru ends on high note

BENGALURU: From per-drop irrigation systems to donkey milk-based soaps and creams, and a coconut plucker stand that can reach up to 80 feet, Krishi Mela 2024 showcased how innovation is transforming agriculture.

On Sunday, the final day, Bengalureans thronged the University of Agricultural Sciences’ Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) campus to explore over 700 stalls featuring cutting-edge technologies. The Krishi Mela, held from November 14, saw a total footfall of 34.13 lakh over its four-day span, generating a turnover of 6.17 crore. Throughout the event, attendees enjoyed a total of 53,111 meals.

Farmers were especially captivated by robotic solutions like boom sprayers and automated bird and monkey scarers which use sound to simplify farm work. A significant highlight of the fair was the presentation of a high-tech coconut plucker stand, capable of reaching up to 80 feet. The ‘carbon-fibre telescopic plucker’ can harvest coconuts and arecanut from tall trees, with the ability to collect up to 70 kilograms of produce at once. The fair also featured a machine capable of producing 300 eco-friendly coconut plates per hour, offering a sustainable solution to the growing problem of plastic waste.

Among the other innovative technologies displayed was ‘Nero,’ which is equipped with in-built sensors that monitor critical environmental factors like soil moisture, temperature, humidity, and overall soil quality. By sending real-time data to a mobile app and indicating through colours, Nero helps farmers manage crop health and make informed decisions about irrigation, pest control, and fertilisation.

In addition to the coconut plucker, another standout innovation at the mela was a coconut harvesting drone, designed specifically for coconut trees, which can fly to the top of trees and harvest coconuts with precision.

Another highlight was a Mahindra Mitra tractor designed to hold up to 173 litres of insecticide, specifically built for spraying crops like pomegranates, grapes, and oranges. This driverless tractor allows for efficient and uniform application of pesticides across large fields, ensuring better crop protection.