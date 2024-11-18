Congress govt in Karnataka didn't win solely on 40 per cent commission charges: Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: At a time when the Opposition BJP is accusing the Congress of coming to power in Karnataka by using the 40% commission allegation, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that the Grand Old Party won the 2023 Assembly elections banking on its guarantee promises.

Strongly denying BJP’s charges, Dr Parameshwara said, “We went to every household and assured them of our guarantees... which we implemented after coming to power. It is wrong to say that we came to power only because of the 40% commission charges against the BJP.”

The minister recalled that it was the then contractors association president who made the 40% commission charges against the BJP and had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about corruption in the state. “We made the allegation based on this letter,” he added.

On the Waqf land row, Dr Parameshwara said that the BJP was using the issue for political gains. “They (BJP) might use this issue to disturb peace and communal harmony in society,” he added.

On the BJP demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah release evidence to substantiate his allegations that the BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the government, Dr Parameshwara said that PM Narendra Modi should first release documents to show that the Karnataka Excise Department collected Rs 700 crore to fund the Congress in Maharashtra elections as alleged by him.