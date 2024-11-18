Congress govt is unable to manage guarantees, says Union Min Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the Congress government in Karnataka is unable to manage the guarantee schemes it promised to the people ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections and that the state is heading towards bankruptcy.

Joshi alleged that the Congress-led government appears to be withdrawing guarantee schemes one after the other as it is unable to deliver the guarantees.

“The Congress government announced 10 kg rice but failed to deliver on the promise. The state is currently distributing only the 5 kg rice provided by the Centre,” he said.

“The Union Government spends Rs 2.11 lakh crore annually on food security, providing free food to 50% of the urban population and 75% of the rural population under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” Joshi added.

The minister also criticised the Shakti scheme, saying that RTC buses were not being operated as desired in several parts of the state. “Several routes have been dropped. Salaries of drivers and conductors are being paid on time,” he added.