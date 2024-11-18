Karnataka: Truck driver lynched after minor mishap, five arrested

BELAGAVI: A tragic incident unfolded on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Katabli in Belagavi district recently, when a truck driver was chased down, and killed brutally, following a minor traffic accident. The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Friday, and shook commuters using the busy highway.

The deceased has been identified as Azim Malikrihan Ippery (23), a resident of Sankeshwar. Within eight hours of the murder, the police arrested five suspects, identified as Parasappa Satyappa Naik (32), Halappa Laxman Halyagol (32), Irappa Basavanni Naik (34), Hanumant Vitthal Idli (30) and Amit Deepak Shinde (36).

According to the police, a truck driven by Azim reportedly brushed past a motorcycle and another vehicle near Benkoli. Instead of stopping, Azim continued driving, which angered the occupants of the vehicles. Enraged, they pursued the truck for over 1.5 km, and were joined by their accomplices.

The truck was eventually intercepted near Katabli, where the assailants forced Azim to step out of the vehicle, and attacked him with sticks and kicked him repeatedly, killing him on the spot.

The Yamkanmardi police, led by inspector Javed Mushapuri, acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects.