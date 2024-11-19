Bio-revolution to address disease-free production system in India's dairy industry

BENGALURU: Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing policy will soon address the significant challenges faced by India’s dairy industry, the largest in the world, in maintaining disease-free production systems, Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary for Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology said.

He was speaking during the Bangalore Tech Summit (BTS) on Tuesday, where he highlighted how the integration of ‘Precision Fermentation’ technologies and genetic advancements is expected to enhance milk yields, reduce dependency on traditional methods, and minimise risks associated with zoonotic diseases.

He highlighted how biotech-driven solutions, including genetic testing and disease prevention techniques, are already providing farmers with the tools they need to combat illnesses that affect livestock. “These innovations are helping to create disease-free herds, ensuring that milk production remains safe, sustainable, and high in quality,” Dr Gokhale added.

“In addition to ensuring disease-free animals, biotechnology is also contributing to sustainable practices by reducing the environmental impact of dairy farming,” he highlighted adding that by improving animal health and optimising production systems, these biotech solutions are set to ensure that India’s dairy industry can meet the growing demand without compromising on quality or sustainability.