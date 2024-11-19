Bio-revolution to address disease-free production system in India's dairy industry

BENGALURU: Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing policy will soon address the significant challenges faced by India’s dairy industry, the largest in the world, in maintaining disease-free production systems, Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary for Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology said.
He was speaking during the Bangalore Tech Summit (BTS) on Tuesday, where he highlighted how the integration of ‘Precision Fermentation’ technologies and genetic advancements is expected to enhance milk yields, reduce dependency on traditional methods, and minimise risks associated with zoonotic diseases.
He highlighted how biotech-driven solutions, including genetic testing and disease prevention techniques, are already providing farmers with the tools they need to combat illnesses that affect livestock. “These innovations are helping to create disease-free herds, ensuring that milk production remains safe, sustainable, and high in quality,” Dr Gokhale added.
“In addition to ensuring disease-free animals, biotechnology is also contributing to sustainable practices by reducing the environmental impact of dairy farming,” he highlighted adding that by improving animal health and optimising production systems, these biotech solutions are set to ensure that India’s dairy industry can meet the growing demand without compromising on quality or sustainability.
Highlighting the Biomanufacturing Economy, Environment, and Employment (E3) policy, Dr Gokhale highlighted that it uses biotechnology for economic growth, environmental sustainability, and societal balance. He stressed that for India to progress, it must avoid the "middle-income trap," a challenge faced by countries, which, despite vibrant economies, struggled to transition into high-income nations.
“India, currently in the middle-income category, must create a balanced ecosystem that benefits all and technological advancement is key to this transition,” he pointed out, noting the importance of twin transitions—digital and green technologies—to drive sustainable growth. “Innovations in these areas will create jobs, boost the economy, and address global challenges like climate change, resource depletion, and waste management,” he mentioned.
Dr Gokhale used examples to illustrate these challenges and noted how commodities like clothing, once essential, now contribute to environmental issues due to overproduction and waste. He highlighted the need for biodegradable alternatives and sustainable practices. Similarly, in agriculture, where 40% of India’s workforce is employed, he stressed the urgency of creating new jobs as the sector becomes more efficient.
The solution lies in continuous technological innovation, which can drive economic sustainability. This approach has already transformed industries like IT and holds similar potential for biotech which can bring a ‘bio-revolution,’ he said.
India needs to share and annotate data to tackle India’s biggest challenges - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
“India has always had plenty of data, but we must now focus on sharing and annotating it effectively,” Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said during the session.
She stressed that properly organised data is crucial for unlocking the full potential of technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and bioengineering.
These advancements, she explained, are revolutionising biology by offering deeper insights into the complexities of living systems—nature’s most sophisticated data processors.
She highlighted the importance of data in tackling some of the world’s biggest challenges. “From climate change and energy storage to food security, biology holds the key to finding sustainable solutions. For example, plants efficiently store solar energy, a process that could inspire innovations in human energy systems. However, to learn from such biological models, comprehensive data annotation and sharing are essential,” the Biocon chief remarked.
She emphasised that technology is rapidly pushing biology into new frontiers. While AI’s frequent learning process mimics human intelligence, Kiran underscored the need to explore intuitive intelligence—decision-making driven by genetic memory. “Understanding this could elevate AI, making it function more like the human brain and opening new possibilities in research and development, she highlighted.