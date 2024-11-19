Farmers should unite to fight for their cause: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha

Madikeri: The need for the farmers to unite and fight for their rights was highlighted during the annual meet of the Kodagu district Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha in Gonikoppal. The guests who participated in the conference confirmed that all the factions of the farmer association will unite to voice their problems.

“The Raitha Sangha that was founded by senior activist Prof. Nanjunda Swamy and others have now been divided into several factions. However, there is a need for all the unions to unite under a single platform. The same will be enabled to demonstrate the unity of the farmers,” spoke Darshan Puttanaiah, MLA and leader of the farmers’ movement.

Speaking as the chief guest at the conference, he confirmed that a meeting has already been held with over 15 farmer unions to unite them all. “The response from farmers and farmer leaders has been positive. The farmer movements will unite like in the 1980s,” he added.

He opined that unity of the farmers will benefit them and shared, “The problems faced by the coffee growers in Kodagu will be highlighted during the legislature meeting. A large-scale struggle must be initiated by the farmers in Kodagu concerning the revenue land issues and farmers must unite to find a solution to the existing RTC problems.”

Another guest and farmer leader, Pacche Nanjundaswamy appreciated the efforts of the district Raitha Sangha led by Manu Somaiah. He, meanwhile, urged for the interference of the government in resolving the C and D land issue. He confirmed that a protest will be held in this regard in December. He demanded an increase in compensation to the farmers who have been affected by the wildlife conflict.

The district president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Manu Somaiah highlighted the various struggles led by the farmers in the district and said, “A massive protest will be led in Madikeri during the end of December to oppose the move of the government in grabbing the C and D land of the farmers. There has been extensive encroachment of sacred groves in the district and the concerned forest department has failed to address the same.”

He explained that the farmers will meet MP Yaduveer Wadiyar to highlight the C and D land issue and said, “The Central Government will be pressured to find a solution to the existing problems concerning C and D land.” Hundreds of farmers were present during the conference even as calls for the unity of farmers echoed during the meeting.