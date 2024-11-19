Karnataka

Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka has called off the statewide strike 

The strike was initially planned to highlight several issues, including alleged corruption in the excise department and harassment of liquor vendors.
General Secretary of Federation of Wine Merchants Associations Govindraj Hedge addressing the media.
General Secretary of Federation of Wine Merchants Associations Govindraj Hedge addressing the media.(File Photo)
Rakshith Gowda
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka has called off the statewide strike of liquor shops, originally scheduled for Wednesday.

The association had planned a day-long strike across the state to protest against the alleged corruption in the excise department and to press their other demands.

The decision to call off the strike came after a meeting between association members and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday afternoon at the Chief Minister's official residence, Krishna.

General Secretary of the association Govindaraj Hegde confirmed to The New Indian Express that the strike has been called off. He stated that the strike was initially planned to highlight several issues, including alleged corruption in the excise department and harassment of liquor vendors. During the meeting, the Chief Minister ordered the formation of a committee to address these concerns and directed it to submit a report within a week.

The CM also assured the association that their demands would be considered sympathetically reviewed. He promised measures to support liquor sellers in generating more revenue for the government. Additionally, he instructed the Excise Commissioner to refrain from harassing liquor vendors.

The CM further directed officials to review the problems faced by liquor vendors regarding the implementation of the counseling system for transfers within the excise department and to submit a report.

Strike
Protest called off
Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com