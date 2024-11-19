From where did money come for Operation Lotus, ask Congress netas

BENGALURU: Operation Lotus is back in political parlance, with Congress leaders accusing the BJP of attempting to poach Congress legislators. After Mandya MLA Ravikumar Ganiga alleged that the BJP offered Rs 100 crore to each Congress MLA, RDPR and IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said it would be no surprise if BJP has done so.

“The BJP resorted to all strategies, including misuse of Central investigation agencies and the Governor’s office, and Operation Lotus to destabilise governments in states where its footing is weak,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

“Operation Kamala was first started by the BJP in Karnataka, and later taken to other states. It is the BJP model, and ED and IT are being used in states where the BJP is organisationally weak. In some states, they abuse the governor. There is evidence of Operation Kamala. They brought down the government in Maharashtra along with businessman Gautam Adani. There are many examples of governments being removed,” he said.

“Our MLAs were being contacted by ‘friends’, as they introduced themselves, but it didn’t work out. It is said that BJP leaders are ready to whitewash the government with Rs 1,000 crore. So where did this money come from? What action has been taken regarding the statement of a leader (Basanagouda Patil Yatnal) that thousands of crores are being collected (by BJP state president BY Vijayendra).

Wasn’t there a money laundering case against the accused leader (Vijayendra) who forged his father (BS Yediyurappa’s) signature? Rs 1000 crore! Is it Adani’s money, 40 per cent commission or Covid scam money?’’ he said.

Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa asserted that the BJP will not succeed in its attempt to poach Congress MLAs who are standing strong with CM Siddaramaiah.