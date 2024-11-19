Karnataka CM, ministers prepare for winter session of state legislature

BENGALURU: With the state government gearing up to conduct the winter session of the Legislature in the second week of December, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with his senior cabinet colleagues to discuss a range of issues, including proposed bills, ongoing political issues, and the strategy to counter the Opposition during the session, which is due to commence in Belagavi from December 9.

The meeting was attended by a few senior ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and others.

‘Watch your words’

It is learnt that Siddaramaiah instructed ministers not to make any controversial statements. They also discussed various issues, including the cancellation of BPL cards held by ineligible beneficiaries, and the notices sent by the Waqf Board to farmers.

The government is also planning to introduce many Bills in the session, including private university Bills, and the Bill to safeguard depositors. The CM took a suggestion on these Bills, which will be placed in both the Houses.

They also discussed the SIT taking up investigation into the alleged Covid-19 management scam during the previous BJP government’s tenure. They also looked at probable officers who could head the probe team.