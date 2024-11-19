Karnataka releases seat matrix for PG medical courses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority released the seat matrix and fee details for postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the current academic year on its official website on Monday. Eligible candidates can enter their seat preferences between 2pm on November 19 and 4pm on November 22.

The mock seat allotment results will be published after 4pm on November 23, and candidates will have the chance to modify their preferences from 4pm on November 23 to 4pm on November 25.

The final seat allotment results for the first round will be announced after 8pm on November 26. Candidates who are allotted seats must select their final choice between November 27 and 29 and pay the required fee by December 2.

UG Medical, Dental stray vacancy seat allotment: The special stray vacancy round for unfilled undergraduate (UG) medical seats and leftover dental seats will begin on Tuesday. Candidates allotted seats in this round must report to the respective colleges with original documents on November 29.