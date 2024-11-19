Malnad region featured as potential hub for space tech and industrial innovation under GCC policy

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga and its neighbouring districts, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan have been featured as a potential hub for space tech and industrial innovation cluster under the state government’s Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024-2029.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the policy at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday.

The GCC policy aims to decentralise development and bolster industrial growth in regions beyond Bengaluru such as Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Shivamogga.

The region will host key players in various sectors, supported by robust infrastructure.

The GCC highlighted the region’s industrial, infrastructure and connectivity and social infrastructure.

It stated that Davanagere holds significant potential as a global hub for agro-processing, nutraceuticals, textiles, and aerospace industries. It also stated that Hassan hosts ISRO's master control facilities and is recognised as an industrial growth centre, featuring six developed industrial areas and four SEZs.

It added that Shivamogga hosts key industry players across various sectors. Shivamogga is well-connected by 221 km of national highways and 980 km of state highways. It maintains strong road links to Bengaluru, Udupi, and Mangaluru.

The newly inaugurated Shivamogga Airport connects the region to Bengaluru and is expected to expand its routes to improve accessibility.

Educational and Social Infrastructure

The policy pointed out the educational infrastructure in the cluster, with 12 engineering colleges and three MBA colleges. It also ensures a skilled workforce for industries such as manufacturing, construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry.

Shivamogga is a prime tourist attraction known for its breathtaking waterfalls, lush rainforests, adventure activities, and cultural heritage sites that captivate visitors from around the world.

The cluster is also equipped with multi-speciality and super-specialty hospitals, prestigious international schools, and a range of hotels, including large hotel chains, providing comprehensive services and amenities for residents and visitors alike.

Incentives, opportunities

As part of the “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative, the GCC policy offers targeted incentives to attract global firms to tier-2 cities like Shivamogga.

This includes funding for startups, infrastructure subsidies, and regulatory easing to encourage investment and foster innovation.

The government’s vision is to transform Shivamogga and other cities into a dynamic industrial hub, contributing significantly to Karnataka’s target of generating $50 billion in economic output from the GCC sector by 2029.

What are GCCs?

Global Capability Centres (GCCs), also known as Global In-house Centres (GICs), are specialised units established by multinational corporations (MNCs) to handle a variety of business functions. These centres often focus on high-value operations such as research and development, IT services and support, data analytics etc,.

Initially set up for cost efficiency, GCCs have evolved into innovation hubs, leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain.

They serve as strategic units that enhance the parent company's operational capabilities while tapping into skilled talent pools globally.