Proposal forwarded to include coffee under crop insurance scheme, says Coffee Board President

He said that there is no need to worry about the new law that has already been implemented by European countries while importing coffee. “Many countries have welcomed and already implemented the new rule that there should be no destruction of trees in areas where coffee is cultivated. If there is any hint of green destruction, such coffee will be rejected. India is still reviewing this rule. The feasibility of implementing the law will be examined in more detail,” he explained. However, he urged for the environment-friendly cultivation of coffee.

Abraham Mathew, the president of United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) opined that the Indian coffee has not yet gained traction in the global market and added, “The wildlife conflict is affecting the sector and UPASI is holding several discussions with experts to address the issue. UPASI will initiate plans to address the increasing conflict.”

Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda who took part in the conference as a guest, assured his complete support to the coffee growers and said, “I have already spoken with the revenue minister highlighting the problems faced by the growers because of SARFAESI Act (Securitization & Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of Security Interest). Further, the state has implemented the Rs 140 crore railway barricade installation schemes to address the wildlife conflict and various other plans are in place to tackle the issue.”

He, meanwhile, opined that there was no need for the implementation of Kasturirangan Report in Kodagu and said, “Kodagu is covered with 67 per cent of forest and coffee growers in the district who are involved in environment-friendly cultivation. The district's farming community continues to face problems due to several policies and regulations of the Revenue Department. The same is being discussed with the revenue minister.”

President of the Karnataka Planters’ Association Kallichanda Rajeev Ganapathi, the other office bearers of the association and hundreds of growers took part in the conference. Several stalls promoting coffee were also installed at the venue as part of the event.