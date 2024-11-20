After Vikram Gowda, Naxal activity on its way out in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the death of top Naxal leader Vikram Gowda (44) in an exchange of fire with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) on Monday evening, and the arrest of Naxal leader BG Krishnamurthy (50) in 2021 by the Kerala police, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) faces an existential crisis in Karnataka.

Gowda’s killing is a result of heightened search and combing operations by the ANF in Malnad region since August this year, after some Naxal activity was reported there. Setting aside reports in a section of media that Gowda or other Naxals were trying to surrender, Director General of Police, Internal Security Division (ISD), Pronab Mohanty said there was “no such proposal (of surrender) by the outlaws before the Karnataka police”.

He added that the state government has a “clear policy of surrender, which is easy, fair and just. If Naxals want to surrender, they may do so by making use of the policy, and get mainstreamed in society”.

Naxalism in the state saw a sharp decline from 2018, when the number of Maoists came down to 19. According to unconfirmed reports, there are around seven underground workers (UGWs) now, of whom four are women.

Most of them, including Krishnamurthy and his wife and Naxal leader Hossaggade Prabha, had moved to neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He, along with Gowda’s wife and a Maoist cadre, Savithri, was arrested in 2021 from near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad by Kerala police. According to some reports, Gowda had also left the state briefly but soon returned following police action in the two neighbouring states. A school dropout, he joined the movement around 2002 as a courier and fund collector in the forests of the Western Ghats in Dakshina Kannada.