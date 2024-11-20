Karnataka government unveils draft space policy; aims for global leadership in space technology

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday released the draft Karnataka Space Technology Policy, 2024-29 with the aim to make the state a global destination for space technology.

The policy was released at the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit by IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath.

The policy lays down targets to be achieved holds a 50% stake in the national market share and transforms Karnataka into a global destination for space technologies with 5% of the global market share.

Stating that Karnataka is one of the leading destinations for space technologies, the policy identified key strategic focus areas for the state government. It aims to train and up-skill 5,000 students and young professionals, including 1,500 females, employment ready for domestic and international space companies; design incentives to attract three billion USD investments into the state’s space ecosystem; encourage public-private partnership in creating testing facilities and manufacturing clusters; and support 500 startups and MSMEs to enable the launch of over 50 satellites with substantial indigenisation.

It also aims to set up dedicated manufacturing parks for space companies and testing centres across Karnataka and have dedicated initiatives to help startups and MSMEs to do research and development.