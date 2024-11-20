Karnataka HC issues notice on PIL against microchipping of street dogs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state and central governments, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and others in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Save Our Animals Charitable Trust and environmental activist Naveena Kamath.

The PIL challenges the BBMP's Request for Proposal (RFP) for implanting microchips in street dogs.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind issued the notices after hearing arguments on the petition, which questions the legality of the RFP dated February 29, 2024. The court has adjourned the case for further hearing on December 16.

Senior counsel representing the petitioners argued, "The BBMP has no legal mandate to issue a bid for microchipping to be implanted in dogs to control street dogs since the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, do not permit the same. The BBMP lacks the authority to constitute a committee to monitor the procedure, and there was no permission from the Animal Welfare Board of India. The entire process of issuing a bid is illegal."

The petitioners alleged that the Joint Director of the BBMP had proposed implementing microchipping as a pilot project in the West and RR Nagar zones, with plans to extend it to the remaining six zones of the BBMP.