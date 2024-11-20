Karnataka to give semiconductor industry a big push

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Industries Minister MB Patil has called on the Central Ggovernment to adopt a fair and inclusive approach to industrial development, stressing that the state is the undisputed frontrunner when it comes to establishing a world-class semiconductor manufacturing hub. He said Karnataka’s potential should not be overlooked in the rapidly growing semiconductor sector.

“Karnataka is second to none,” he declared, underscoring that the state’s infrastructure, talent pool and research capabilities make it the perfect location. Patil said the state government is ready to offer every incentive to attract investors, and ensure that Karnataka becomes the go-to destination for semiconductor manufacturing.

“Karnataka is where semiconductor chip designs are born,” Patil emphasized, pointing to the state’s strength in Research and Development (R&D) as key factors that make it a prime location for the industry. Patil made it clear that any company interested in setting up a semiconductor plant in the state would be welcomed with open arms and generous support.

The minister also revealed that Karnataka is gearing up to unveil a series of measures in the coming months, aimed at positioning the state as a powerhouse of investment and industrial growth, ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) 2025 in two months.

Patil’s remarks come at a time when the state’s plans for a semiconductor plant in Mysuru --originally slated for development years ago -- have stalled, despite considerable hype. With little progress on the ground, Patil’s assertions that Karnataka is no longer willing to sit on the sidelines while other states move forward.