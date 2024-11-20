MUDA Ex-chief Natesh appears before Lokayukta

MYSURU: Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner DB Natesh on Tuesday appeared before the Lokayukta for questioning, in connection with the MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam.

Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh had issued a notice to Natesh, summoning him for an inquiry into allegations of illegal site allotments in violation of established rules.

Natesh is accused of allotting 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathy BM, among others. The former MUDA commissioner arrived at the Lokayukta office on Dewans Road in Mysuru, bringing along certain documents for the inquiry. Sources revealed that he provided information to the investigating officer and his involvement in the case has been under scrutiny.

When approached by reporters outside the Lokayukta office, Natesh appeared agitated and questioned the media’s presence. “Am I dancing here? Why are you recording my video?” he asked, visibly upset, before heading inside.

The investigation has already included the questioning of Siddaramaiah, Parvathy, and other individuals linked to the alleged irregularities. Notices have also been served to other key figures in the case, including former MUDA commissioner Kantharaju and former MUDA chairman D Dhruvakumar, both of whom have been implicated in site allotment violations.

Devaraju summoned for inquiry

Lokayukta officials have summoned former MUDA chairman D Devaraju, and this will mark his second appearance in the inquiry. Additionally, activist Gangaraju protested outside the Lokayukta office, waving a black flag and demanding the arrest of Natesh. Gangaraju also voiced strong criticism against the ongoing inquiry, urging stricter action against those involved in the scam.