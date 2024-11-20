Naxal leader Vikram Gowda's encounter planned through local informants

UDUPI: Through the network of local informants, the most-wanted naxal of Karnataka, Vikram Gowda (44), was eliminated by ANF team in an encounter in Pithubail, Nadpalu village of Hebri taluk of Udupi district on Monday night.

The encounter took place in three houses, where Vikram Gowda and others were to visit on Monday night. Prior to that, the police asked the residents of these houses to shift to their relatives’ houses located in the downhill areas of the Western Ghats in Nadpalu.

As Vikram Gowda entered the house first to collect ration items and money, the encounter was executed with precision. Three other naxalites, including two women, who stood behind to ensure safety and avoid being ambushed by an ANF team, heard the gunshots and escaped into the thick forest, sources informed TNIE.

Vikram Gowda reportedly had pain in his leg and that prevented his escape when the ANF staff fired at him immediately after confirming his identity. Interestingly, no local people from Nadpalu came to the spot on Tuesday morning when ANF team wanted their help in conducting the spot inspection.

A local resident who has a business in Mudradi, a downhill village of Western Ghats told TNIE that Vikram Gowda did not have any support from locals. But, he had identified some of his sympathisers in uphill areas of the Western Ghats, whom he used to force and take some rations and money.

After studying till class 4, Vikram Gowda initially had garnered support when he joined Karnataka Vimochana Ranga, which opposed the eviction of local residents from Kudremukh National Park. He then went on to lead one of the two naxal teams of Karnataka-Kabini Dalam-2.

Sudhakar Gowda Nadpalu, former president of Udupi district Malekudiya Sangha, who distanced himself to be identified as a relative of Vikram Gowda, told TNIE that initially people had supported him, but his route of seeking justice through violence was not accepted. “Many came out of Karnataka Vimochana Ranga. I have not seen him since he became a Naxalite. Otherwise he was a soft man,’’ he said.

Vikram Gowda’s parents are no more.