BJP warns of intensifying stir over BPL cards row, locking up Karnataka govt offices

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP urged the state government to stop the drive to cancel BPL cards and warned of intensifying its protests and even locking government offices.

Continuing his tirade against the state government’s drive to review BPL cards, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said instead of providing food grains to the poor, the government is snatching it away from them. “The state government must return the BPL cards to the poor and stop the drive to cancel them. If it fails to do so, we have to protest by locking government offices,” Ashoka said after meeting a family whose BPL card was cancelled.

He said the government has cancelled 11 lakh BPL cards and will cancel another 14 lakh more. The government should have given notices to people, instead of doing so without even visiting their houses, he said. The Congress government has no concern for the poor, he said.

The BJP leader said there is no money for development work and the government seems to be cancelling the BPL cards to save Rs 20,000 crore that can be used to placate MLAs by releasing grants for works in their segments.