Karnataka attracted Rs 46k crore investments this financial year: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state has prioritised economic development by signing 21 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various organisations this financial year, bringing in investments worth Rs 46,375 crore, which is expected to generate 27,170 new jobs.

He was speaking at the 78th annual technical meet of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) held on the theme -- Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing -- organised by JSW Steel in partnership with the Ministry of Steel and various chapters of IIM on Wednesday.

A total of 669 investment projects have received approval from the state-level single-window committees, leading to a projected investment of Rs 90,027 crore and the creation of employment opportunities for approximately 1.73 lakh people, the CM said.

As part of the state’s commitment to a greener future, Karnataka is prioritising the adoption of green technologies across various industries, including metals and materials manufacturing. This helps drive sustainable practices while maintaining competitiveness on a global scale, he said.

'Govt will extend support for investments in tier-2 cities'

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured investors of the state’s all possible support in leveraging its industry-friendly environment and talent pool. During a meeting with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, the CM discussed various issues, highlighting Karnataka’s potential for investments, according to a statement from the CM’s office.

“There are immense opportunities for industries in Bengaluru and we are hosting the Global Investors Meet in February next year. Under the government’s ambitious Queen City project, investors can explore further opportunities. Our state’s industrial policy is highly progressive, and with excellent air connectivity to most cities, the government is ready to extend full support for investments in Tier-2 cities,” he said.

Cameron acknowledged the presence of numerous British companies in Bengaluru. She said 15 UK-based firms are participating in the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit. She said several British delegations will participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet and Aero India in February. She also noted that 30 students from government colleges in Karnataka are currently undergoing a 15-day academic exposure programme in London.