Karnataka: Panel to study Kambala impact on animals in Pilikula Biological Park

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it had constituted a panel of experts to study the grievance raised by the petitioner, that conducting Kambala will affect animals of Pilikula Biological Park in Dakshina Kannada district, and submit a report.

Advocate-General K Shashikiran Shetty informed the division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind that he has requested the district administration of Dakshina Kannada to constitute a committee of experts to study the issue and submit the report.

He submitted that the petitioner's only grievance is that holding Kambala near Pilikula will affect animals at Pilikula Biological Park, and not that Kambala should not be conducted.

Therefore, a four-member committee has been constituted comprising experts, including the deputy director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden in Mysuru and others to study the issue and submit the report.

The court adjourned to December 3 the hearing of the PIL filed by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) on organising Kambala outside Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

PeTA moved the high court by filing a petition seeking to restrain the state government from issuing permission for holding Kambala anywhere outside rural areas in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

PeTA prayed to the court to enforce provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (second Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2017, and the government of Karnataka notification dated November 14, 2017, by relying on the observations of the Supreme Court.