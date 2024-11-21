Karnataka: Timmapur likely to lose excise portfolio

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of liquor merchants leveling serious allegations of corruption in the excise department, Excise Minister RB Timmapur is likely to be divested of the portfolio.

Government sources said the Congress central leadership has expressed displeasure over the developments in the department with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising the issue during campaigning in the Maharashtra polls.

Timmapur’s portfolio is likely to be changed before the Assembly session in Belagavi starts on December 9, or it could even happen much before that.

The Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka had earlier called for a daylong strike by shutting all liquor shops to protest against the alleged corruption in the department. However, they called off the strike after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with them and assured them of looking into their demands.

Karnataka BJP leaders have alleged a Rs 700-crore scam in the excise department and demanded that the minister should be dropped from the cabinet. The BJP had also alleged that money collected in the state was used in the elections in Maharashtra. BJP is likely to take up the issue in the Assembly session to put the government on the mat. However, Congress leaders in the state have dismissed the BJP’s allegations as baseless.