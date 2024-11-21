Karnataka to launch AI-powered land registration system to boost transparency, revenue, says revenue minister

BENGALURU: Upbeat about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) enhancing efficiency in governance, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Thursday revealed that soon, his department will be rolling out an AI module that will streamline land transactions and registration processes, while bringing in transparency.

Byregowda, who interacted with government officials and leading tech company representatives at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, shared the state government's vision for a tech-driven future, which puts the common man at the centre.

Sharing details about the revenue department's plans for AI deployment, Byregowda said, "With the advent of AI, the opportunities are multifold, to harvest AI for governance. In my department, where I look at land administration and land record management, we are now, as a first step, using AI in our systems for the purpose of land registration."

"In a month's time or so, we are going to roll out this AI module in our department, where people can just plug in basic details of a land transaction. If they want to rent a property, they can just key in the basic details and the system will generate a document for them, using AI," he added.

This will include basic registration documents like rental agreements, lease documents, and so on, diminishing the need to depend on intermediaries to have them drawn. This move is also aimed at making land records and transactions a seamless, transparent affair, while also allowing the government to keep tabs on underpaid stamp duties.

Based on the bot system, the department is trying to enable people to develop their own deeds and transactions.