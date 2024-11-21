Karnataka

Lokayukta police raids four officials over DA cases unearths cash, gold, silver jewelry

Cash, gold and silver articles seized by Lokayukta police during raid.
BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday raided both the office and residential premises of four state government officers and their relatives in connection. The cases were registered against them for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to their known sources of income.

According to the Lokayukta police, the accused officials are Krishnaveni M C, Senior Geologist, Mines and Geology, Chikkaballapura, Mahesh, Managing Director, Kaveri Neeravari Nigama, Surface Water Data Centre, Bengaluru, N K Thippe Swamy, Director of Town and Country Planning, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Bengaluru and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent, Office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise.

The Lokayukta police stated that a total of 25 premises of the accused officials had been raided and they found huge, cash, jewellery both silver and gold and other articles were found.

The total DA possessed by each of the accused will come to know after the completion of the raid, the sources in Lokayukta informed.

