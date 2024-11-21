Lokayukta police raids four officials over DA cases unearths cash, gold, silver jewelry

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday raided both the office and residential premises of four state government officers and their relatives in connection. The cases were registered against them for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to their known sources of income.

According to the Lokayukta police, the accused officials are Krishnaveni M C, Senior Geologist, Mines and Geology, Chikkaballapura, Mahesh, Managing Director, Kaveri Neeravari Nigama, Surface Water Data Centre, Bengaluru, N K Thippe Swamy, Director of Town and Country Planning, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Bengaluru and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent, Office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise.