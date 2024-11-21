Only BPL cards of govt staffers, taxpayers will be cancelled: CM Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday stressed that the state government will not deprive eligible people of their right to BPL cards.

“No BPL cards were cancelled. Some were transferred from BPL to APL as the cardholders were not entitled to the benefit as they were above the poverty line. Those who are eligible for BPL cards will get them within a week from their respective tahsildar’s office,” he told reporters. The BJP is making false allegations for political mileage, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already offered clarification on the issue, he said.

To a question, Muniyappa said the Congress government is not facing any issues regarding funds. “There is sufficient fund. This year, several development works have been taken up across the state and every day, legislators and ministers launch new development works.”

On the MUDA issue, he said Siddramaiah has no role in it. The matter is under investigation and the CM will come out clean. He also said the state government has not borrowed any money but is returning those borrowed by the previous government.