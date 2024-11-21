Protesters allege caste discrimination at IIM-B; seek resignation of Director

BENGALURU: Protesters gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park on Wednesday, demanding swift action over allegations of caste discrimination at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B).

Organised by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and OBC Federation of India, the protesters demanded the resignation of IIM-B Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, accusing him of violating reservation policies and neglecting diversity and inclusion on campus. They also criticised the institution for failing to uphold constitutional mandates on equity and inclusion.

Sikha M, a protester, told The New Indian Express that RTI findings show a glaring lack of representation at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

PROTESTERS WANT IMMEDIATE ENFORCEMENT OF RESERVATION ON CAMPUS

Out of 120 sanctioned faculty positions, only 110 are filled, and just 16 are held by individuals from marginalized communities — five from Scheduled Castes (SC), one from Scheduled Tribe (ST), and ten from Other Backward Classes (OBC). The protesters slammed the severe under-representation as a violation of constitutional principles of equity and social justice in higher education. They called for the immediate enforcement of reservation policies for SC, ST and OBC candidates across all faculty, staff and student positions. They also demanded the creation of dedicated grievance redressal cells for SC, ST and OBC communities at IIM-B, to handle caste-related complaints and ensure accountability.

Kiran Kumar Gowda, national president of AIOBCSA, accused the administration of harassing faculty members who advocate diversity and inclusion. He claimed that these actions create a hostile environment for marginalised communities, aggravating exclusion and discrimination. Gowda also alleged that many faculty from marginalized backgrounds face caste-based discrimination but are reluctant to speak out due to the fear of being identified.

The protesters plan to escalate the issue with the President, Prime Minister and Central Education Minister, urging them to intervene and take swift action against IIM-B.