Protesters allege caste discrimination at IIM-B; seek resignation of Director

BENGALURU: Protesters gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park on Wednesday, demanding swift action over allegations of caste discrimination at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B).
Organised by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and OBC Federation of India, the protesters demanded the resignation of IIM-B Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, accusing him of violating reservation policies and neglecting diversity and inclusion on campus. They also criticised the institution for failing to uphold constitutional mandates on equity and inclusion.
Sikha M, a protester, told The New Indian Express that RTI findings show a glaring lack of representation at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.
PROTESTERS WANT IMMEDIATE ENFORCEMENT OF RESERVATION ON CAMPUS
Out of 120 sanctioned faculty positions, only 110 are filled, and just 16 are held by individuals from marginalized communities — five from Scheduled Castes (SC), one from Scheduled Tribe (ST), and ten from Other Backward Classes (OBC). The protesters slammed the severe under-representation as a violation of constitutional principles of equity and social justice in higher education. They called for the immediate enforcement of reservation policies for SC, ST and OBC candidates across all faculty, staff and student positions. They also demanded the creation of dedicated grievance redressal cells for SC, ST and OBC communities at IIM-B, to handle caste-related complaints and ensure accountability.
Kiran Kumar Gowda, national president of AIOBCSA, accused the administration of harassing faculty members who advocate diversity and inclusion. He claimed that these actions create a hostile environment for marginalised communities, aggravating exclusion and discrimination. Gowda also alleged that many faculty from marginalized backgrounds face caste-based discrimination but are reluctant to speak out due to the fear of being identified.
The protesters plan to escalate the issue with the President, Prime Minister and Central Education Minister, urging them to intervene and take swift action against IIM-B.
IIM-B STRONGLY DENIES ALLEGATIONS
IIM Bangalore has categorically denied and refuted the allegations and statements made at the protest held on November 20, 2024. In a statement, the institute said it has long prioritized nurturing an inclusive work environment, “one that promotes growth and development of all our stakeholders who come from diverse backgrounds, including SC/ST and OBC communities. Specifically, IIMB has established a Diversity and Inclusion Cell, along with a Diversity and Inclusion Grievance Redressal Committee (“DIGRC”), to provide robust support and address any grievances, ensuring a discrimination-free atmosphere. As such, the Institute has established strong anti-discrimination policies and procedures to ensure that there is no caste-based discrimination or harassment against any individual,” it stated.
IIM-B is also is in the process of implementation of reservation for faculty positions pursuant to coming into effect of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act 2019.
The Institute has a rolling advertisement for recruitment of faculty on its website that explicitly indicates the reservation policy under the Act. Further, the Institute has also launched Special Recruitment Efforts for candidates from reserved categories in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Over 10 new faculty from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) have joined the institute since 2019. There is no constraint on Institute employees raising any issue pertaining to the functioning of the Institute as long as they operate within the institutional Service Rules that have been formulated by faculty and approved by the Board. The Institute encourages and welcomes any constructive feedback on how it can be more inclusive, the statement said.