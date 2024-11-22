CM Siddaramaiah reaches out to Singhvi, Sibal before Karnataka HC hearing

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on two top Supreme Court lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, separately to discuss the Mysuru Urban Development Authority [MUDA] case, in New Delhi on Thursday.

This is in the wake of the hearing about the writ petition filed by Siddaramaiah challenging the Karnataka High Court upholding the governor’s nod to prosecute him in the case, coming on Saturday, November 23, his visit to the senior counsels necessitated.

Accompanied by his legal adviser AS Ponnanna and Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh, the Chief Minister had talks with the senior lawyers for about 30 minutes each and discussed the pros and cons of the High Court’s verdict, and the ongoing Lokayukta probe against him. He had already appeared before the Lokayukta police, and the ED filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). What are the legal options if the ED serve a notice to Siddaramaiah might also have been discussed, according to source.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot had given his nod for the investigation in connection with the MUDA, allotting 14 sites to the Chief Minister’s wife Parvathy. Siddaramaiah had challenged it in the single-judge bench of Karnataka High Court, which had rejected his plea. Singhvi had appeared for Siddaramaiah.

Challenging the single judge bench’s verdict, Siddaramaiah had moved the two-judge division bench with a writ petition which is coming for hearing on Saturday. Meanwhile, coinciding with the ED filing ECIR CM’s wife had surrendered the 14 sites to MUDA, following Kapil Sibal’s advice.