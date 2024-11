BENGALURU: The state government has backtracked from revising Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) cards after facing a public and political backlash over a purported plan to cancel or revise BPL cards.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said no cards were cancelled except those of taxpayers holding BPL cards and those who are in government service, which have been reviewed. “Other than these categories, if cards of eligible beneficiaries are cancelled, it will be rectified and rice and other grains will be given from next week,” he said.

Muniyappa told reporters on Thursday that every card is eligible and there is no question of cancellation. “If people have issues of not getting rice, they need not have to apply for new cards. The existing cards can be continued and we will clear the minor glitches; and from next week onwards, they can avail of rice and grains. Those who did not get rice and grains in September and October, will get an additional two months’ rice from next month,” he said.

Muniyappa pointed out that as per 2011 census, over 66% of the state’s population is under the card’s ambit, while none of the other states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have over 50%.

“Karnataka has the highest taxpayers and we are second in the country to maintain good finances. When that is the case, 66% of the population seems to have issues.

As per the guidelines, if BPL cardholders, when verified and found not eligible (taxpayers and government employees), are added to the APL card category,” he said, adding that there are 98,473 cardholders who filed I-T returns and 4,036 cardholders, who are government employees.

BJP seeks Muniyappa’s resignation

He, however, said if they have been added to the APL category from BPL, and still find they are eligible for BPL, the officials have been instructed to verify such cases and make revisions. On pending applications for BPL cards, he said they will rectify the existing ones first.

“Till then we will not take them up,” he said, adding that they will ensure speedy disposal. Asked if the current goof-up was due to officials, the minister not only defended them, but also took the blame on himself. On Wednesday, BJP warned that it will intensify its agitation against the state government’s apparent plan to cancel or revise BPL cards. It also sought Muniyappa’s resignation.