Maharashtra, Jharkhand results will hit Congress hard: BJP president BY Vijayendra

SHIVAMOGGA: State BJP president BY Vijayendra alleged that the state government has become bankrupt, following the implementation of the five guarantee schemes, after winning 136 constituencies in the state.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday evening after watching a movie, Vijayendra said the people of Karnataka have turned clueless after the Congress government came to power.

The results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls would leave an adverse impact on the Congress and it would collapse completely, he said. Vijayendra said the results of the three Assembly byelections in the state would be in favour of the NDA, as the party workers have worked with great enthusiasm.

Replying to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s allegations against the RSS, he said the GOP had become disillusioned and was of the opinion that the I.N.D.I.A bloc would come to power.

But it was not so. Hence, the AICC chief has made such a remark against the Sangh, he said. Further, he said, the Congress MLAs were also disillusioned and they were not in a position to face the people of their constituencies. They were waiting for the release of grants, but it was not happening.