No BPL card-holders will face any injustice: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

UDUPI : Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday clarified there will be no injustice to BPL card-holders in the state.

‘’As the Deputy CM and the state president of Congress, I am saying it here that our government and party will ensure no injustice is done to people,” he told reporters, after offering prayers at the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple here.

“We already asked the minister to submit the list of BPL cards which will be cancelled. We have also asked him to check if there are eligible families in that list. Further, we have committees for the implementation of the five guarantees in each taluk, and at the state level. The Congress and the government will ensure that the issue will be dealt with effectively,” he said, accusing the BJP of making baseless allegations.

About the Naxal encounter that took place in Hebri recently, Shivakumar said the police will do their job efficiently. “Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will perform his duty as the head of the police department, and I will work on my responsibilities. It is the duty of the police to protect people. Several announcements were made in Kerala and Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also briefed about it. I am sure that the police performed their duty,” he said.

On the reduction of NABARD loans to Karnataka, Shivakumar said the CM is in New Delhi to market the Nandini brand of milk. “The CM sought an appointment for a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and will seek a solution,” he said.