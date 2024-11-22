Political situation may change any time in Karnataka, says Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

MYSURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the political situation may change anytime and wants Congress leaders to take up construction of Congress Bhavan at the earliest. He said there is no proper building for the Congress office, and of late, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has understood this and plans to construct a Rs 15-cr Congress office.

Addressing Congress workers here, he said it is good they have decided to build an office. It is better to lay the foundation soon and construct the building under Congress rule as nobody knows what the political situation will be.

He clarified that the Congress government is stable and cannot be destabilised by paying Rs 50cr or Rs 100cr. Whatever the allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be going strong. He claimed that the Opposition will not successfully pull down the government.

He said the government would not back down on its promises to continue guaranteeing and would soon present the Kantharaj Commission on caste and socio-economic census to the people.

He said the government got the survey conducted at a cost of Rs 160cr, and felt there is a need for a survey to know the caste-wise population to formulate policies. Addressing Congress workers here, he said party workers should tell people the guarantees will not be stopped, and lauded CM Siddaramaiah for fiscal management.

Parameshwara gave his assurance that the nomination list of party workers to boards and corporations will be released soon, as the list is ready and will be announced after the bypolls. He said they have held more than half-a-dozen meetings and finalised the names of directors, giving priority to women, with the list being released in two phases.