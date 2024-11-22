Waqf Board issue of marriage certificates on hold, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing, the order passed by the state government on August 30, 2023, authorising the Karnataka State Waqf Board to issue marriage certificates to Muslim applicants. It is difficult to perceive that marriage certificates issued by the Waqf Board (WB) and its officers could be used for any official purpose, the court added.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind passed the detailed interim order after hearing a public interest litigation filed by Alam Pasha, founder of The Helping Citizen and People’s Court, a non-government organisation, questioning the legality of the impugned order issued by the state government in 2023, conferring powers to the Waqf Board to register Muslim marriages. Further hearing is adjourned to January 7.

The court noted that prima facie reading of the provisions of the WB Act, the Board does not have the power to issue marriage certificates. The impugned order, although operative for long, is clearly beyond the powers and amounts to usurping of powers which are not available under law, much less under the Waqf Act.