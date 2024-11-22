Woman ends life after being questioned by CID in Bhovi corporation scam case

BENGALURU: A 33 year-old woman who is an accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam case ended her life on Friday after investigating officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) questioned her in connection with her involvement in the case.

In her purported suicide note, she alleged harassment by the CID officers.

She died by hanging at her residence in the Banashankari area here, police said.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered in Banashankari police station and investigation has been taken up, he said.