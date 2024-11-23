Bypoll results today; stakes high for CM Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Results of byelections to the Legislative Assembly from Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapanta constituencies, which will be declared on Saturday, are unlikely to have any drastic impact on the ruling Congress in the state as it has 136 MLAs.

However, the stakes are high for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, JDS leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

Counting of votes will start at 8 am and the results will be out by noon. Despite exit polls and political analysts predicting one seat each for Congress, BJP and JDS, Siddaramaiah and Vijayendra have asserted that their parties will win all three. A whitewash for Congress or NDA will certainly be a setback for them, but that is unlikely to happen, according to analysts.

The poll outcome in Channapatna will decide the political future of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost two back to back polls. If he wins this time, it will help him emerge as a youth icon of JDS and also of a section of the Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysore region.

His opponent CP Yogeshwara of Congress, who is also seeking a political comeback after two consecutive defeats in Channapatna, has predicted that it will be a photo finish. Whether the sympathy factor will work for Nikhil or Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s alleged racist remarks against Kumaraswamy dent the prospects of Yogeshwar will be known on Saturday.

The stakes are high for Shivakumar as he waged a proxy war against Kumaraswamy to win over Vokkaliga voters. Given the intensity of the contest, betting was rampant with even Nikhil advising his supporters against it.

It is a battle of prestige in Shiggaon for former CM and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai as his son Bharat Bommai is in the fray as a BJP candidate. He made his political debut here after his father vacated the seat after winning the Lok Sabha elections. Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

Congress seems to have an edge in Sandur, which was held by E Tukaram, according to analysts. He vacated the seat after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Ballari. Tukaram’s wife E Annapoorna is contesting against BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanthu here.