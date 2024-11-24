Bypoll results: Booster shot for Siddaramaiah-DKS leadership

For the Congress party and its government in Karnataka, which were facing severe headwinds, the assembly bypoll results have come as a big morale boost. The 3:0 emphatic victory could help arrest the downward slide of the narrative against the government, especially after a series of controversies and backlash over the Waqf Board claiming agricultural lands and the move to reassess the BPL cards.

More importantly, it provided a much-needed relief for the embattled Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is under the scanner for the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case and facing flak over a multi-crore scam in the ST Development Corporation. The electoral victory would not have any bearing on the ongoing probes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Lokayukta Police, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT). On that front, it remains an uphill task for the CM.

However, the bypoll win would help him to assert his position within the party and send out a strong message to the opposition, which is demanding his resignation. To some extent, it could undo the damage to his image and silence his detractors within the party.

Given the drubbing the party received in neighbouring Maharashtra, the Karnataka by-poll win has come as a face-saver for the Congress central leadership. This could give Siddaramaiah more leverage to effect the Cabinet reshuffle which many in the party believe is in the offing.

Although local factors played a major role in the Congress’ win in all three seats that went to polls on November 13, the Grand Old Party fought the elections under the leadership of the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with the state government’s guarantee schemes as a major polling plank.

In Channapatna, the fiercely fought election was seen as a fight between Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his bete noire, State Congress president DK Shivakumar. It was a contest to reassert the leadership in the Vokkaliga-dominated segment.

Shivakumar, who is eyeing the top post made an all-out effort to regain the hold that appeared to have slipped away after his brother DK Suresh, who lost to NDA candidate Dr CN Manjunath in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.