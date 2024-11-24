It’s all in family as Tukaram passes baton to Annapoorna

SANDUR : The Congress continued its winning streak in the Sandur Assembly segment, with its candidate Annapoorna Tukaram winning the bypoll by over 9,000 votes, against BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu. The BJP was hoping to create history and had used all its ammunition by deploying former minister and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, but all its efforts failed to fructify, even as Hanumanthu gave a tough fight.

On the other hand, not wanting to take the battle lightly, the Congress campaigned with full force, with CM Siddaramaiah camping there and addressing rallies over a three-day period.Annapoorna is the wife of Ballari MP E Tukaram.

Apart from the party’s strong organisational strength, the performance of Tukaram also helped Congress. Also, Lad, who had represented the seat earlier, was stationed in the segment throughout the campaign days in advance, and tried to ensure the Congress’ victory.

Out of 1,80,189 polled votes, Annapoorna secured 93,616, and Hanumanthu got 83,967 votes. The bypoll to Sandur was necessitated after Congress MLA E Tukaram was elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

“CM Siddaramaiah’s clean image and his working style helped me . Also, minister Lad, MP Tukaram and our party workers made their contributions. As of now, my priorities include providing better roads, a multi-speciality hospital and potable drinking water,” she said.

BJP candidate Hanumathu said that the State Government used money power to win.