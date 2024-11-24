Modi strengthened ties with Gulf: EAM S Jaishankar

BENGALURU: “Previous governments have neglected key regions like the Gulf, despite their importance to India’s economy and diaspora. However, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership which has ended decades of diplomatic inaction, transforming India’s foreign policy,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He was speaking at the India Ideas Conclave in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

“For years, no Indian Prime Minister even visited some of these crucial countries. The Gulf, where millions of Indians live and which is vital for our energy security, was left on the sidelines,” he said.

He also credited Modi with initiating a paradigm shift in India’s foreign policy, particularly in strengthening ties with Gulf nations, all of which, except Kuwait, have seen improved relationships over the past decade. Jaishankar emphasised the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed with the UAE, which has expanded trade, investments, and job opportunities for Indians. He pointed out that India is now a preferred partner for Gulf countries, which house millions of Indian expatriates. Modi’s visits to the Gulf, Jaishankar said, corrected decades of neglect and reinvigorated ties with a region central to India’s interests.

The Union Minister acknowledged the nation’s initial struggles to rebuild its institutions and capabilities after colonial rule. “Those early years, though marked by trial and error, laid the foundation for political stability, economic momentum, and social optimism, he said and argued that it is in the past decade that India has truly embraced its potential.

“From being seen as a difficult place to do business with, India is now recognised globally, for its large-scale infrastructure projects—airports, highways, metros—and its seamless adoption of digital technologies like UPI and India Stack, which have revolutionised governance,” he said and lauded the ‘Make in India’ initiative, describing it as a strategic move to reduce dependence on imports and enhance national security.

The country, in the last decade, has engaged across platforms such as the Quad, BRICS, and the Global South while managing relations with nations as diverse as Israel and Iran.