25th All India Police Lawn Tennis tournament from Nov 26

BENGALURU: The 25th edition of the All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship will begin on 26 November, Tuesday. The four-day championship, organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will have police forces from across the nation.

The inauguration will be conducted by Special Director General (SDG) of CISF, Praveer Ranjan, on Monday, and the valedictory will be held by City Police Commissioner B Dayananda. The event will be held at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium and Kanteerava Stadium.

Speaking at the curtain raiser, Jose Mohan, Inspector General (IG) of the Airport Sector, said that police forces from across the nation will take part in the event, with an IG-rank officer also participating. Around 124 individuals have enrolled for the competition, playing in 21 teams across singles, doubles, and veteran categories. Players from police forces, paramilitary forces, CRPF, and the NSG will also participate in the sports event, which will be held from November 26 to 30, he said.

He further added that playing sports also helps reduce stress. This championship will bring together players from state and central police organisations across the country, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent. The objective of the event is to foster better relations among police organisations and encourage healthy competition in the field of sports.