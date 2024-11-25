Congress gave tough fight to BJP in money, liquor flow, says Hariprasad

MANGALURU: Senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad on Sunday said that the Congress gave a tough fight to BJP when it came to the flow of money, liquor and other allurements in the three bypolls held recently in the state.

Responding to the media persons’ query on the BJP’s allegations that the Ruling Congress flowed money to win the bypolls, Hariprasad said that he will not deny that the Grand Old Party did not spend money adding that all parties did it.

Further, he said all parties competed with each other in the flow of money, but the Congress got the advantage of implementing guarantees and strongly advocating social justice. To another query, he said “We are not Sathya Harishchandra wearing saffron robes, and won’t resort to hypocrisy”.

Hariprasad said Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur have voted for peace. He said the voters gave a fitting reply to the BJP for spreading lies by leveling baseless allegations on the Congress government over alleged scams and the Waqf row. “People reposed faith in the Ruling Congress as it gave good governance during the last one of half years and ensured peace and harmony in the society,” he said.

Hariprasad said the the victory of BJP in Maharashtra where Dalits, Minorities and Marathas are in significant numbers has led to suspicion of rigging. He alleged that the polling percentage in that state increased by 15% even after the polling ended and money was carried in containers for distribution. He accused Election Commission of India being hand in glove in the BJP in Maharashtra.

In Jharkhand, where he was the election in-charge of Congress campaign, Hariprasad said the seven guarantees of the party supported JMM government led by Hemanth Soren and helped the party come back to power.