INTERVIEW| My priority is for basic amenities, says Annapoorna Tukaram

SANDUR(BALLARI DISTRICT): Wife of Ballari Congress MP and four-time MLA E Tukaram, Annapoorna Tukaram, who won the Sandur bypoll seat, is keen on the comprehensive development of her constituency with a goal to set up a multi-speciality hospital. She spoke The New Indian Express on her electoral success and plans for Sandur. Excerpts:

What are your plans for Sandur’s development?

My primary focus will be on addressing basic amenities such as providing safe drinking water, improving roads, and ensuring timely bus service. These are the major problems faced by the people of Sandur constituency. Additionally, establishing a multi-speciality hospital in Sandur is my goal. I am committed to making this a reality during my tenure.

You hail from a political family. Will this help in your new role as MLA?

It is a matter of pride to come from a political family, and it indeed helps me in my journey. My husband E Tukaram, who is Ballari MP, was a four-time MLA of Sandur constituency (Reserved for ST). I have seen his dedication and commitment to public service. His experience will guide me in bringing projects to fruition. He has always stood by me, giving valuable suggestions.

How was your experience working with the CM, cabinet ministers, and party workers during the campaign?

It was truly an exhilarating experience. Ground-level engagement is essential for understanding the issues faced by people. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, camping in Sandur for three days and participating in over 15 rallies, had a significant impact on my victory. Santosh Lad worked hard from Day 1, conducting meetings with community leaders and organising rallies. His experience and efforts greatly influenced my poll outcome. Ultimately, it was the tireless efforts of Congress workers, who worked 24x7, that made my victory possible. They are the heroes behind my success.

BJP criticised dynasty politics, and in the recent bypolls, voters rejected the sons of two CMs. How did the Congress manage to retain Sandur?

I cannot comment on the voters’ choice in Shiggaon and Channapatna. But it is true that the two CMs’ sons were defeated in the bypolls. Perhaps, the strategies of BJP and JDS did not resonate with voters in those constituencies. I firmly believe that the Congress government’s development initiatives and our five guarantees played a crucial role in securing our win in Sandur.