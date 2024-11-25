INTERVIEW| Win shows people’s desire for change, says Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan

HUBBALLI: Congress’ Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan created a history of sorts by winning the Shiggaon Assembly constituency for the Grand Old Party after almost 25 years in the recent bypoll. Congress’ focused efforts, along with the guarantee schemes of the Siddaramaiah-led government, helped Pathan win the seat by defeating BJP’s Bharat Bommai. Pathan shared his thoughts with The New Indian Express on the people’s verdict. Excerpts:

How do you interpret the bypoll result?

The verdict clearly signals a desire for change. The Congress last won Shiggaon in 1994. The people of the constituency were frustrated with the repeated election of the same candidate. By casting their vote in favour of Congress, people have shown their support for our leadership and CM Siddaramaiah’s government.

What were the key factors that led to your victory?

Congress’ strong organisational strength, successful implementation of the guarantees, and the rejection of the BJP’s misleading and divisive campaign were vital for our success. On one hand, voters saw through the BJP’s misinformation, and on the other hand, the Congress campaign remained cohesive and focused. Coming from a humble family, my background resonated with the people, particularly as I was up against the son of a former chief minister and a sitting MP.

Did the Waqf land controversy work in your favour?

I prefer not to speak on this issue in detail. Any comment I make could be misinterpreted, especially since I belong to a Minority community. Shiggaon is a place of harmony, home to the revered Kanakadasa and Sufi saint Shishunal Sharif. People here are well aware that during elections, the BJP tries to play divisive and communal politics. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, they focused on the Neha Hiremath murder issue, and this time, they raised the Waqf land issue. To be honest, their attempts to use such issues for political gain backfired, and the controversy did not affect our victory.