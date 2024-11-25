Karnataka HC rejects plea to quash FIR in Rs 69 lakh Amazon scam case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition seeking quashing of an FIR against two individuals accused of defrauding e-commerce giant Amazon of over Rs 69 lakh.

Justice M Nagaprasanna described the case as an example of modern age crime.

The petitioners, Sourish Bose and Deepanvita Ghosh, had sought to have the FIR and a magistrate court's order taking cognisance of the case set aside.

The duo was booked in 2017 after an Amazon employee uncovered their alleged fraudulent activities, which had reportedly been going on for years.

According to the complaint, Bose would order high-end products from Amazon using his bank account, have them delivered to Ghosh's address, and request a return within 24 hours.