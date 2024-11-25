Policy needed for proper use, control of antibiotics, says MP Dr CN Manjunath

BENGALURU: The increasing misuse of higher doses of antibiotics, even for minor illnesses, is contributing to growing antimicrobial resistance, said Bangalore Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath. He called for the introduction of a new policy to ensure the proper use and control of antibiotics during the inauguration of the Seventh National FeverCon 2024, sponsored by Micro Labs, here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Manjunath emphasised, “The first symptom of many health issues is fever, making its accurate diagnosis crucial. In the rush to cure illnesses quickly, the overuse of antibiotics has become rampant, not only in healthcare but also in agriculture. While antibiotics are a boon, excessive use has led to a rise in antimicrobial resistance, demanding immediate attention and regulation.”

Highlighting the need for holistic patient care, he remarked, “Modern technological advancements enable doctors to diagnose based on patient data, but physical examination remains essential. Observing and touching patients can provide insights that data cannot. Furthermore, with the rise of super-specialty medicines, piecemeal diagnoses often overlook the necessity of a comprehensive examination. This underscores the growing need for family physicians.”

The event also shed light on the use of antibiotics in the agriculture sector, urging the medical community and policy makers to act decisively to address this escalating issue. FeverCon 2024 brought together over 75,000 physicians from around the world. The conference featured expert discussions on fever management, antimicrobial resistance, and the importance of integrated diagnostic approaches.